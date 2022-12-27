On December 27, the Ministry of Education held a press conference to introduce the “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council. Ou Xiaoli, director of the Social Affairs Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, introduced that through various efforts in recent years, the enrollment scale of vocational education has increased significantly, and secondary vocational and vocational schools train about 10 million high-quality technical and technical talents for the country every year.

Ou Xiaoli said that vocational education is an important part of the national education system and human resource development, and it is of great significance to build a country with strong education, strong science and technology, and strong talents, promote high-quality economic development, and ensure and improve people’s livelihood.

Ou Xiaoli introduced that vocational education and general education are two different types of education and have equal importance. In recent years, through various efforts, the enrollment scale of vocational education has increased significantly. Secondary and higher vocational schools train about 10 million high-quality technical and technical talents for the country every year. In terms of personnel training scale, secondary vocational schools and higher vocational schools have respectively accounted for “half of the country” in my country’s high school education and general higher education. Vocational education majors keep up with market demand, constantly adjust the structure, and continue to optimize settings. Vocational schools across the country have opened more than 1,300 majors, basically covering all fields of the national economy; constantly optimizing the structure of the teacher team, and accelerating the selection of personnel with more than 3 years of corporate work experience Teachers are openly recruited in China, and the proportion of “double-qualified” teachers is getting higher and higher. Vocational education in my country has shifted from being the main body of the government to multi-participation, from scale expansion to connotative development, and from a school-running model that refers to general education to a type of education with corporate social participation and distinctive professional characteristics, which has greatly improved the modernization level of vocational education in the new era.