Carlos Yepes A.

The analysis and discussion of the National Development Plan of the government of President Petro has begun in Congress. As this is the central document that will mark the course of the country in the next four years, it is worth understanding it and making a reference to it from its general structure in order to be able to measure its scope.

In the first instance we can say that the National Development Plan 2022-2026 (PND 2022-2026), “Colombia World Power of Life” has the purpose that the country becomes a leader in the protection of life from the construction of a new social contract that promotes the overcoming of injustices and historical exclusions, the non-repetition of the conflict, the change in our relationship with the environment and a productive transformation based on knowledge and in harmony with nature.

Unlike those that have been presented to us in other governments, based on sectors, this one is presented addressing general strategies and cross-cutting issues supported by nine chapters that complement its general structure.

The first strategy called “territorial planning around water and environmental justice” aims to change the way in which the population and production in the territory have been occupied, appropriated and organized. It requires a change in the planning of the ordering and development of the territory. Its great goal is the standardization and implementation of the Territory Administration System (SAT) that will allow the coordination and harmonization of decisions on the territory. The second refers to “human security and social justice”, it integrates the protection of life with legal and institutional security, as well as economic and social security.

Part of a set of structural enablers that provide the conditions for overcoming the deprivations of poor and vulnerable populations. The third has to do with the “human right to food” and allows people to have access, at all times, to adequate food. It is based on three main pillars: availability, access and adequacy of food. The fourth is the one that integrates the “productive transformation, internationalization and climate action”.

It intends to diversify productive activities so that they take advantage of natural capital and increase the use of clean energy; are intensive in knowledge and innovation; respect and guarantee human rights and contribute to building resilience in the face of climate shocks. The fifth strategy is regional convergence, through which it is expected to reduce social and economic gaps between households and regions in the country, strengthening intra- and inter-regional ties, increasing productivity, competitiveness, and innovation in the territories, and transforming institutions and the management of the public.

These strategies are complemented by nine chapters and three transversal axes to which we will refer in a later writing. It is important that the monitoring and scope of this plan be part of the daily exercise of our leaders and that it integrate the parliamentary activity of our representatives and Senator Carlos Julio Gonzales Villa, who at a good time for Huila and the South Colombian assumes what will undoubtedly be the best card that the department will have against this government.