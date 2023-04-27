National electric train moved to Sakarya Station – Economy News

Sakarya’in Turkey first domestic and national electric train there was excitement. Successful completion of all tests national electric trainboth in Turkey European Union required to work in their country. TSI also got the certificate. The national electric train was transferred to TCDD Tasimacilik today. There was great interest in the train moving to Sakarya Station. The operating speed of the national electric train sets is 160 kilometers, and the design speed is 176 kilometers. It was stated that they have 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-vehicle configurations to be operated regionally or intercity according to the operational needs. Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, who participated in the program, said that from the national electric train sets that have been produced so far, a total of 3 sets, 2 prototypes and 1 serial set, a total of 22 sets will be produced, 4 sets until 2024 and 15 sets until the end of 2025. He also underlined that the number of train sets will be completed to 56 sets.

“We plan to increase our high-speed train line to 13 thousand 400 kilometers and our total railway network to 28 thousand 600 kilometers”

Speaker on the program Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, “Today, by successfully completing all the tests, our national electric train sets, which have the TSI Certificate necessary for them to work both in our country and in the European Union countries, TCDD We are experiencing the justified happiness and pride of putting it at the service of our nation by transferring it to Transport. I would like to express my pleasure to meet you at this important event where we delivered our first domestic and national electric train sets. Our giant artifacts, which we have brought to all four corners of Turkey at the same time, not only serve our nation’s fast, safe and comfortable transportation, but also provide the infrastructure of a great and powerful Turkey, on which Turkey will rise over the century. As the Ministry, we have invested approximately 193 billion dollars in the transportation and communication infrastructure of our country in the last 21 years. On railways; We have almost started a mobilization to produce domestic and national technologies, expand our line capacity, rehabilitate our existing lines, and provide service-oriented, smart and value-added transportation.

In this period; We renewed all of the railways. We built our nation’s half-century dream high-speed train lines. With Ankara-Eskişehir-Istanbul, Ankara-Konya, Konya-Eskişehir-Istanbul high-speed train lines, we made our country the sixth high-speed train operator in Europe and the eighth in the world. With Marmaray, one of the most important projects in the world, we connected two continents under the sea. With the completion of the Ankara-Sivas High Speed ​​​​Train Line, which we opened yesterday, the total length of the railway, which has reached 13 thousand 128 kilometers by 2022, has reached 13 thousand 896 kilometers, and the length of the high-speed train line, which is 1460 kilometers, to 2 thousand 228 kilometers. Thanks to the Ankara-Istanbul Super Speed ​​​​Train Line, which our President gave the good news, we will reduce the distance between Kızılay and Kadıköy to 80 minutes. Within the framework of our 2053 vision, we plan to increase our high-speed train line to 13 thousand 400 kilometers and our total railway network to 28 thousand 600 kilometers. We are planning, building and putting our giant projects, which our nation deserves, to the service of the world, which will raise Turkey among the leading economies of the world, with the mind of the state. No stopping for us. Under the leadership of our Honorable President, we will place our country in the place it deserves among the 10 most developed economies of the world, and we will continue to create many giant works of art in the field of transportation and communication to Turkey. This is a 21-year journey of stability. We will not stop dreaming and working for our nation. Our beloved nation has always trusted us. We will continue to be hope for our nation with the strength we derive from this trust,” he said.

“We will complete the number of train sets to 56 sets by 2030”

Providing information about the national electric train sets, Karaismailoğlu said, “We have crowned all these achievements in the railways with the domestic and national railway industry developing in the same period. TÜRASAŞ is a world brand today with its capacity to meet the needs of foreign countries as well as meet the needs of our country. has become a major rail system vehicle manufacturer.Our national electric train sets, which have the TSI Certificate required for their operation in our country and European Union countries, also went down in history and became the biggest proof of how our national railway industry has developed. The operating speed of our national electric train sets is 160 kilometers, and the design speed is 176 kilometers.It has 3, 4, 5 and 6 vehicle configurations to be operated regionally or intercity depending on the operational needs. In the 5-vehicle configuration, the passenger capacity is 324. In addition, travel for passengers There are Wi-Fi access, which passengers can easily use during their travels, a kitchen section where passengers can easily meet their food and beverage needs, and food and beverage vending machines. In addition, these vehicles have two passenger compartments for disabled passengers, a disabled boarding system and a baby care room that allows them to get on and off the platform from the platform to the vehicle and from the vehicle to the platform with their wheelchairs. Of the National Electric Train sets, of which 3 sets have been produced so far, 2 prototypes and 1 serial set, we will meet an important need of passenger transportation by producing 4 sets until 2024 and 15 sets until the end of 2025. By 2030, we will complete the number of train sets to 56 sets. Good luck,” he said.

“Our country is now in a position to produce high-speed trains and high-speed trains itself”

Emphasizing that Turkey is now in a position to produce high-speed trains and high-speed trains itself, Karaismailoğlu said, “Using the know-how in the project development stages of our national electric train, our national high-speed train design studies with an operating speed of 225 kilometers on the same vehicle platform continue. Hopefully, our national high-speed train will continue. We will also start vehicle body production in 2023. I would like to proudly state that our country is now in a position to produce high-speed trains and high-speed trains on its own.By benefiting from the unique geographical location of our country, to become a global and regional center in logistics, in the light of the vision of our President It is our main priority to further develop our maritime, airway and communication network in an economical, effective, efficient, safe, environmentally friendly and disaster-resistant manner. Today, Turkey is strong enough to overcome all kinds of difficulties. We lead to prosperity and development. We are paving the way for Turkey,” he said.

“We have planned the investments for the next 30 years one by one”

Emphasizing that it is one of the fastest developing countries in the world by increasing all transportation services, Karaismailoğlu said, “There is no border that countries that adopt innovation as their motto and that are open to development and catch difference, there is no border that they cannot cross, no door that they cannot open. As our President has often emphasized; dreaming, thinking big and taking steps. That’s the whole point. We have become one of the fastest developing countries in the world with policies and activities that have increased all transportation services many times. We have planned the investments for the next 30 years one by one. We are working to realize the vision of the Century of Turkey announced by our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with our investments. We will continue to increase the steps we have taken to pave the way.

Under the leadership of our Honorable President, we will all perform much better services together. On May 14, we will elect both our President and our deputies in the parliament. For the continuation of this stability and investments achieved so far, we need to continue on our way with our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. With the support and prayers of our beloved nation, we have made many more investments in the history of the Republic in the last 21 years. Under the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while putting an end to years of neglect, we undersigned projects that carried Turkey into the future and survived the era. We will continue this journey dedicated to Turkey, after May 14, under his leadership, with the love of Turkey, with the same determination and determination for every inch of our country, to do more. We will continue to illuminate the future of our country in the fastest and most accurate way. We will present the projects we have started to our nation one by one in accordance with our planning. We will not stop until we establish a fast, safe and comfortable transportation network that meets the needs of our people. We will continue with the right steps. With these feelings and thoughts, I sincerely congratulate the TÜRASAŞ family, who came out of this business with great enthusiasm by bringing our first domestic and national electric train set to our country, and wish them continued success. I wish our national electric train to be beneficial on behalf of our entire nation, especially the TCDD Transportation family, and I would like to thank everyone from the lowest to the highest level, from the workers to the engineers, who worked on this distinguished project.”

Click for Other Economic News