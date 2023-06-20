Home » National Employment Plan achieves 120,000 formal labor insertions since 2018
National Employment Plan achieves 120,000 formal labor insertions since 2018

National Employment Plan achieves 120,000 formal labor insertions since 2018

The National Employment Plan from 2018 to 2023 generated 174,480 job connections and achieved 120,000 formal job placements, to contribute to economic growth, as reported by the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security.

The report from the Secretary of State also highlighted that during this time, 36,847 labor tests were carried out, guaranteeing a fairer and more transparent selection process.

In addition, until April 2023, 6,396 part-time contracts have been registered in the IPS, providing labor flexibility to workers.

“The commitment to education and training is reflected in the 4,993 apprenticeship contracts generated thanks to the National Employment Plan,” remarked the institution, which provided the data this Sunday through its social networks.

Among the important milestones in the management of the employment portfolio, it is also worth noting that the National Employment Plan has organized 177 job fairs, facilitating access to work and generating opportunities for all.

