National Energy Administration: Plan in advance and take multiple measures to ensure stable supply of coal and electricity during peak winter season – Xinhuanet

season, the National Energy Administration has taken a series of measures to ensure stable supply of natural gas resources.

According to Han Wenke, director of the National Energy Administration’s Natural Gas Department, China’s natural gas resources are generally sufficient, and the country’s ability to ensure gas supply has been significantly improved. The supply of natural gas remains stable, with the national natural gas output reaching 176.2 billion cubic meters from January to November this year, an increase of 12.6% year-on-year. The construction of natural gas pipeline infrastructure has also been accelerated, ensuring a continuous and stable supply of natural gas.

The National Energy Administration has made it a priority to ensure sufficient natural gas supplies for heating and power generation in key areas. It has also closely coordinated with relevant departments to promote the optimization of natural gas storage and transportation, as well as the comprehensive utilization of imported natural gas. The construction of natural gas production, storage and transportation facilities has been accelerated, and the overall capacity of natural gas supply has been further enhanced.

In response to the potential risks and challenges in natural gas supply during peak winter weather, the National Energy Administration has put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the safe and stable supply of natural gas. It has also strengthened supervision and management of natural gas production, utilization and supply, and coordinated with relevant departments to address potential problems and ensure the smooth and reliable operation of natural gas supply systems.

As the strong cold air continues to affect the country, the National Energy Administration is committed to taking proactive measures to ensure energy supply, and to respond to potential risks and challenges posed by extreme weather conditions. By planning in advance and taking multiple measures, the National Energy Administration aims to maintain a stable supply of coal, electricity and gas, and to ensure the safety and reliability of energy supply during peak winter weather.