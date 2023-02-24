Recently, Chinese national first-class actor Wang Quanyou posted a video complaining about the high price of medicine. (Video screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 24, 2023]Recently, Chinese national first-class actor Wang Quanyou posted a video complaining about the high price of medicine. He said that it costs 800 yuan (RMB, the same below) to go to the hospital to prescribe three boxes of medicine for a cold, which is too much for medical insurance. Today this news was on the hot search and attracted attention. Netizens questioned what is the reason why the hospital’s medicines are so expensive.

Wang Quanyou, who played the role of the head of Ding Wei in the mainland TV series “Bright Sword”, released a video on social media. In the video, he took medicine and said, “I went to the hospital to see a doctor yesterday, and I felt a little cold after watching it.” , It costs more than 800 yuan to prescribe this medicine. Although we have medical insurance, the price is quite shocking.”

On Wang Quanyou’s table were several boxes of medicines that he bought for 800 yuan.

This video of Wang Quanyou caused heated discussions among netizens. “Wang Quanyou complained about the expensive medicine in the hospital” rushed to the hot search.

Many netizens said that the price of medicine is indeed expensive, and it is difficult for ordinary people to see a doctor. “Stars think it’s expensive! Otherwise, why would it be called human blood steamed buns?”

Netizens said that Wang Quanyou is a first-class actor in the country, and he has a lot of income. Even an actor of this level thinks that the medicine is expensive, so for ordinary people, the medicine is more expensive, and it is difficult for people to consume it. afford.

There are even netizens complaining about the difficulty of buying medicine before, linking the two together.

Some netizens said that going to the hospital now costs at least one-fifth to one-third of the cost of various examinations, and multiple examinations are required. If people can’t even look down on a small cold, how bad is the medical system? Public hospitals are still responsible for their own profits and losses, and had to be subsidized by the state before, so where did all the money go?

Some people think that as long as you go to the hospital, you will have to pay a thousand dollars for mild cases, and you have to cry for treatment for severe cases, and you can’t afford the pain if you die! How do ordinary people see a doctor, can they get sick? Are you sick? As long as there is capital running rampant in any industry, it will be abnormal. Education, medical care, housing, where are there no ghosts of them? Education and medical care cannot be industrialized and capitalized.

Some netizens believe that Wang Quanyou can be regarded as an old actor with a sense of social responsibility if he chooses to speak out for the common people. After all, there are too few public figures who can stand up and speak out. But it is also very difficult to change the problem of expensive medicines.

The problem of expensive medicines in mainland hospitals has been around for a long time, and medicines are becoming more and more expensive, making it unbearable for ordinary people. Ordinary people do not enjoy medical insurance and can only worry about medical expenses. It is generally believed that the difficulty of seeing a doctor and the high price of medicine in China stem from the existing medical system of the CCP.

