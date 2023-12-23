National Fiscal Work Conference: Proactive fiscal policy will be moderately stepped up in 2024 to plan and promote a new round of fiscal and taxation system reform – 21 Economic Network

National Financial Work Conference to Summarize Fiscal Work and Deploy Plans for 2024

The National Financial Work Conference was held in Beijing on December 21st and 22nd to summarize the fiscal work in 2023 and study and deploy the fiscal work in 2024. The conference focused on the need to strengthen counter-cyclical and inter-cyclical adjustment of macroeconomic policies, implement proactive fiscal policies, and improve the quality and efficiency of fiscal work in 2024.

One of the key focus areas for the active fiscal policy in 2024 will be to support the acceleration of the construction of a modern industrial system, expansion of domestic demand, implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and ensuring and improving people’s livelihood. Additionally, the policy will prioritize support for agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, promote urban-rural integration and coordinated regional development, strengthen ecological civilization, and expand high-level opening up to the outside world.

The meeting also emphasized the need to strictly implement established debt standardization measures, increase efforts to resolve existing hidden debts, and prevent new hidden debts. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of planning and promoting a new round of fiscal and taxation system reform to improve the modern budget system, optimize the tax structure, and enhance the fiscal transfer payment system.

Bai Yanfeng, a professor at the School of Finance and Taxation at the Central University of Finance and Economics, emphasized the importance of ensuring the continued development of new and old economic growth drivers, using tax reduction and fee reduction policies effectively, and stabilizing the development of the real estate industry and local investment and financing platforms.

Yang Zhiyong, director of the Fiscal and Taxation Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that the proactive fiscal policy in 2024 will be moderately stepped up to promote a better recovery of the economy and return to the potential economic growth rate faster. Various policies should be focused on stimulating market vitality, supporting key industries, and encouraging private investment.

The meeting also listed eight key tasks for the proactive fiscal policy in 2024, including supporting the acceleration of the construction of a modern industrial system, implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and protecting and improving people’s livelihood. The meeting emphasized that the proactive fiscal policy in 2024 should focus on high-quality development and strive to promote Chinese-style modernization.

In conclusion, the National Financial Work Conference in Beijing emphasized the importance of implementing proactive fiscal policies to support economic recovery and high-quality development in 2024. The new fiscal strategy will focus on key areas of economic growth and innovation, while also addressing social welfare and sustainable development. The conference also called for efforts to strengthen fiscal sustainability, improve tax and transfer payment systems, and resolve hidden debts to prevent local debt risks. With the new policies and strategies outlined, the Chinese government aims to pave the way for a resilient and dynamic economy in the coming year.

