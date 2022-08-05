Recently, more than 300 walking athletes participated in the 5-kilometer walking activity of the National Fitness Games of the 12th Division of the Corps in 2022 in the square of the tourist distribution center of the Toutun River Valley Forest Park in Urumqi City.

The walking activity was sponsored by the Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Tourism Bureau of the 12th Division of the Corps, co-organized by the labor union of the 12th Division of the Corps, and Xinjiang Yuejiang Culture and Sports Co., Ltd. By mobilizing and guiding everyone to participate in sports and fitness activities that benefit the people and benefit the people, we will continuously improve the awareness of the general public to actively participate in fitness, stimulate the enthusiasm of the people for fitness, and promote a new wave of national fitness development.

Contestants participate in the competition in different forms such as individuals, families, friends, and teams. During the journey, check-in points with the themes of Soldiers and Territories Integration, Running Boys, and National Fitness Day were also set up. Through publicity boards, theme stickers, etc., the achievements of the construction of Soldiers and Territories integration and youth sports were publicized, and at the same time, it warmed up for the National Fitness Day. . The contestants helped and encouraged each other, successfully completed the check-in task with laughter and laughter, and walked towards the finish line vigorously.

Du Runhang, a staff member of the Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Tourism Bureau of the 12th Division of the Corps, said: “Today’s walking activities are divided into children’s group, youth group, middle-aged group, and elderly group. The main purpose of the activity is to guide the general public to participate in fitness and walking, advocate a healthy lifestyle, and promote the integrated development of the military and the military. After that, we will also carry out a program from August 4th to September 20th. A series of cultural and sports activities, I hope everyone can actively participate.”

The event also set up different awards such as “Happy Combination Award”, “Best Activity Sharing Award”, “Sports Style Award” and “Sportsmanship Award”. After the competition, interactive questions and answers about sports and health were conducted to push the atmosphere of the live competition to a climax. (Liu Xia) (China Daily Xinjiang reporter station)

