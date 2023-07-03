National Government inaugurates a modern complex of buildings and equipment for the National Police

The National Government inaugurated this Friday the modern complex of buildings and equipment for National Police units for the Central department, in an act that was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, the Minister of the Interior, Federico González, the commander of the institution, commissioner Gilberto Fleitas, in addition to other national and police authorities.

It is in this area where the highest demographic index of the country is concentrated and most of the criminal acts are committed. The new National Police complex is located in the Isla Bogado neighborhood of the city of Luque, in the Central department.

On the occasion, the commander of the National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, stressed that the new police complex constitutes a reason for celebration for the entire institution.

In addition, he explained that the new infrastructure has two buildings and a large parking lot, where the Police Directorate of the Central Department is housed, with a three-story building, a guard office, dormitories, a casino, and the necessary infrastructure for customer service. .

The Central Regional Punishable Acts Investigation Department has a building with offices, dormitories, a casino, all with modern infrastructure, as well as cells in accordance with Human Rights standards.

In turn, the Security and Emergency Center of the 911 System for Central is modernly equipped for service posts, call dispatch, video surveillance and administrative posts.

To build and equip the premises, a total of 17,667 million guaraníes were invested, of which 13,000 million guaraníes correspond to contributions made by the National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel), through its universal service funds.

Another 4,667 million guaraníes were allocated for the construction part, financed with Fonacide resources.

Strengthen the neuralgic dependencies

As one of the priority axes in terms of institutional strengthening, the need has been seen to adapt and strengthen the neuralgic dependencies in the Central department, which has the highest demographic index in the country, with a population of more than 2,200,000 inhabitants and the of greater accentuation of urban violence.

“This police complex is erected in order to maximize the operational and technical forces of the institution, although the Agrupación Montada, the Lince Group, the GEO Group have already been established for some time; officially from the date the three dependencies are added and at the same time, the construction of the forensic laboratory of the Department of Criminalistics is projected ”, he expressed.

Along the same lines, he mentioned that with this work they will be able to approach not only the Public Ministry but all civil society, justice operators, university visitors and all those who require assistance from the National Police.

“This work has not only been the dream of this commander but also that of several who have passed through the institution, above all to dignify the work of co-workers in this difficult mission, for this reason I express my gratitude to the President of the Republic , Mario Abdo Benítez and the Minister of the Interior, Federico González and other authorities who have collaborated with the National Police”, he finally commented.

