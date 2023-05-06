National government once again fails to comply with the community of El Valle, Bahía Solano

Since the middle of last year, the community of El Valle, belonging to the municipality of Bahía Solano, has been denouncing the accelerated erosion and destruction of the corregimiento due to the change in the channel of the river of the same name and has asked the government for help.

At the end of 2022, the national government, through the director of the Disaster Management Unit, promised to carry out works to redirect the Valle River bed.

Due to the breach of that agreement, a month and a half ago a new civic protest was held for thirteen days that included the seizure of the Utría National Park, and which ended with a new agreement signed by community leaders with Lilia Solano, Vice Minister for Social Dialogues. .

One of the points of this agreement was to hold a working group on May 5 in El Valle with the participation of 19 high government entities to advance in the evaluation and fulfillment of the signed commitments.

However, again the national government failed and officials did not show up. The table could not be installed because only the director of affairs for black communities attended, and the delegates of Codechocó and the Ombudsman’s Office.

The objective of the meeting was to review agreed issues such as guarantees against the non-prosecution of leaders, dredging and correction of the Valle and Jella riverbed, humanitarian aid to the victims, long-term solution to the problem of erosion of the Valle River, construction of aqueduct, completion of the 4.5 km of the Ciudad Mutis-El Valle road section, construction of the houses that were affected, delivery of lands held by the SAE (Barranca and Punta Roca), construction of a house for the indigenous and Afro-descendant community in Parque Utría, improvement of the capacity, facilities and equipment of the health post in the town of El Valle, construction of stairs and gabions in the indigenous community of El Brazo.

“There is great nonconformity in the members of the civic committee due to the breaches of the national government, there are already two occasions that they breach. The El Valle community is tired of these mockery and disrespect. These breaches can generate an unprecedented social outbreak in this municipality and the only one to blame for what may happen will be the high government. From the ombudsman we require the president to comply with the commitments immediately,” said the municipal ombudsman of Bahía Solano.