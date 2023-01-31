James Mosquera Torres, Representative to the Chamber, denounced that the department of Chocó is reduced the budget by 23 percent in the Pluriannual Investment Plan 2023-2026.

In the 2018-2022 period, Chocó had a budget of 15.2 trillion pesos, while for the 2023-2026 period it is reduced to 11.5 trillion pesos, a decrease of 3.7 trillion pesos.

Mosquera Torres asks the national government to review the 2023-2026 Multiannual Investment Plan and make “a significant increase in investment for Chocó.”