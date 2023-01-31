Home News “National government reduces the Chocó budget in 2023-2026”
News

“National government reduces the Chocó budget in 2023-2026”

by admin

James Mosquera Torres, Representative to the Chamber, denounced that the department of Chocó is reduced the budget by 23 percent in the Pluriannual Investment Plan 2023-2026.

In the 2018-2022 period, Chocó had a budget of 15.2 trillion pesos, while for the 2023-2026 period it is reduced to 11.5 trillion pesos, a decrease of 3.7 trillion pesos.

Mosquera Torres asks the national government to review the 2023-2026 Multiannual Investment Plan and make “a significant increase in investment for Chocó.”

See also  Disappearance case Sonia Marra, the 2011 interception then retracted: "Body chopped and thrown in the garbage"

You may also like

They denounce the lack of means to recognize...

The ‘Pearl of America’ registers light winds

Luz Fabiola Rubiano accepts charges for racist insults...

Latin America and the Caribbean are aging faster...

Gustavo Petro and María Fernanda Cabal grabbed on...

Fipronil will be banned to protect pollinators –...

Yopal Secretary of Education reiterates that schools cannot...

China’s latest quantum computer “Wukong” is about to...

New duel between taxi drivers and transport applications...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy