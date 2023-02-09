Home News National Government will install in Arauca Unified Command Post for Life – news
The governor in charge, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, during the presentation of his government team, called for a great regional dialogue to build a better future for the department of Arauca.

Among the flagship issues is the holding this weekend of the binding regional dialogues that will begin in the municipality of Cravo Norte to serve the local communities, seeking to generate processes that allow joint decision-making and leverage the projects priority for the town.

During the event, the sectional president referred to the realization of a Unified Command Post for Life, which will take place on February 10 at the Santander Primary school and whose objective is to work to provide security to the territory and establish dialogues with all sectors and generate prevention and protection actions through a road map that brings to the territory all the institutions of a national order.

He highlighted the government team that will accompany him:

Lupita Granados Chaparro
Hiring Manager
Lawyer
State Contracting Specialist

Jahyl Francisco Hernandez Trujillo
Legal Coordination Advisor
Lawyer
State Contracting Specialist

Luis Ferney Parra Blandon
Legal and legal area advisor
Lawyer
Administrative Law Specialist

Angy Yulieth Caicedo Camuán
press officer
Social communicator
Government and Territorial Public Management Specialist

Edward Alexander Pinilla Marin
Secretary of Government and Citizen Security
Lawyer

Yesica Paola Aguirre Cisneros
General Secretary and Institutional Development
Lawyer
Public Law Specialist

Ingri Mildrey Castillo Cordoba
Secretary of Finance
Business administrator and public accountant
Public Finance Specialist

Susy Nayibe Mojica Gomez
General Treasurer
public accountant

Liseth Ávila
Secretary of Physical Infrastructure
Civil engineering
Road and transportation specialist

Maria Constanza Morales
Planning Secretary
business administrator
Management and quality specialist
Educational management specialist
Master in sustainable environmental management

Marceliano Guerrero Alvarado
Secretary of Education
Lawyer
Administrative Law Specialist

Karina Mujica
Women’s Advisor

Decentralized Entities:

Adriana Margarita Zuluaga Rodriguez
Director of Inder Arauca
Lawyer
Specialist in law and government contracting

Carmen Yiseth Garrido
Manager of the Development Institute of Arauca
Lawyer
Administrative Law Specialist

Manuel Ivan Rico Lara
Director of the Institute of Transit and Transportation of the department of Arauca
Lawyer
Administrative law specialist

Jesus Antonio Moreno
Manager Cumare
Economist
Senior management specialist in public economics

Eduardo Villamizar Carreno
ENELAR Manager
Civil engineer
Audit Specialist

Source: Government of Arauca

