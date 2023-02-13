Home News National Government will strengthen community radios
National Government will strengthen community radios

The Government of President Gustavo Petro announced this Monday that it will allocate 2,900 million pesos to strengthen the work of community radio stations through a public call.

The call will be announced before April and will serve to feed the community radio stations “so important for those who communicate and promote fabric in the region,” said the Minister of Information and Communications (ICT), Sandra Urrutia, cited by the Presidency.

The announcement was made coinciding with World Radio Day and after last week the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) assured in a report that last year journalism in Colombia suffered increasing violence from armed groups and accusations in an electoral period that ended with the murder of two journalists.

Almost all forms of violence against the press have grown in the last three years, but in the case of threats there has been an exponential increase: 152 cases in 2020, 172 in 2021 and 218 in 2022.

In addition to community radios, which serve as the main means of information in a country where connectivity still does not reach all corners, in Colombia the work of peace broadcasts is also vital, which arose from the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016 and there are already a total of 12.

