National Guard Open Fire, Killing Two Suspected Migrants Attempting Illegal Border Crossing

National Guard Officers Fatally Shoot Two Suspected Migrants Trying to Cross into US

Juarez City – Last night, in the Jerónimo-Santa Teresa area, elements of the National Guard (GN) opened fire on a group of suspected migrants attempting to cross illegally into the United States, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The incident took place around 5:00 p.m. near the Santa Teresa dividing line. GN agents traveling in three trucks initiated the attack by firing at the crew members of a truck. Two individuals were tragically killed, their lifeless bodies discovered by a migrant who managed to escape and seek help at a nearby convenience store near the border crossing.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that at least three other people managed to flee, seeking refuge in the undergrowth, as the GN agents continued firing shots in all directions. The survivor, who sustained gunshot wounds in both arms, displayed his injuries but declined to wait for an ambulance. It is currently unclear if the individuals targeted by the GN were armed or posed a threat to the officers.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the GN regarding the incident. The State Investigation Agency has also not released an official report, leaving locals and concerned citizens seeking answers.

Incidents like these further highlight the growing concerns surrounding border security and the use of force against suspected migrants. The lack of an official response from the GN raises questions about transparency and accountability. The incident, which resulted in the loss of two lives, underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation and for authorities to provide a detailed explanation of the events that unfolded.

Efforts to reach out to immigration advocacy groups for their comments on the incident were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

As the investigation unfolds, it is essential for officials to address and swiftly resolve any misconduct or unjust use of force. The international community will undoubtedly be keenly observing the developments, ensuring that justice is served and that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

Ultimately, the tragic incident serves as a reminder of the human cost of border enforcement policies and the importance of finding humane and comprehensive solutions to address the complex issues surrounding migration.

