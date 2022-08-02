Guangming Net News (Reporter Yuan Qing)In recent years, the construction of medical alliances and medical communities has been promoted in various places. How is the progress in promoting hierarchical diagnosis and treatment in the field of traditional Chinese medicine? What problems did you encounter? Zhao Wenhua, deputy director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said at a press conference held by the National Health Commission on the 2nd that since the deepening of medical reform, the work of traditional Chinese medicine has achieved remarkable results.

Zhao Wenhua introduced that the service level and efficiency of traditional Chinese medicine have been continuously enhanced. A traditional Chinese medicine service system covering urban and rural areas and integrating preventive health care, disease treatment and rehabilitation has been initially established. By the end of 2020, the number of beds in TCM hospitals per 1,000 permanent residents has reached 0.81, and the total number of TCM clinics nationwide has reached 1.058 billion.

At the same time, focus on building a highland for traditional Chinese medicine services. 6 traditional Chinese medicine hospitals are included in the scope of creation of “counseling” national medical centers, and 20 traditional Chinese medicine hospitals are included in the scope of output hospitals of national regional medical centers. Eight TCM projects were identified as national regional medical center construction projects.

Since the deepening of medical reform, the National Health and Medical Commission has focused on improving the service capabilities of grass-roots Chinese medicine and focusing on giving full play to the advantages of traditional Chinese medicine. “As of the end of 2020, there are 36,300 TCM centers across the country, 99% of community health service centers, 98% of township health centers, 90.6% of community health service stations and 74.5% of village clinics have TCM services. capacity.” Zhao Wenhua introduced that Chinese medicine hospitals are encouraged to take the lead in establishing medical alliances. In 2021, there will be 827 pilot counties (cities, districts) of national close-knit county medical alliances in 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), of which 68% will be pilot counties. (City and district) TCM hospitals participated in the medical community, and about 34% of the pilot TCM hospitals participated in the medical community as the lead hospitals.

Zhao Wenhua emphasized that while achieving achievements, it should also be noted that the total amount of high-quality TCM medical resources is still insufficient, the development between regions and urban and rural areas is unbalanced, and the grass-roots TCM service capacity is weak. In this regard, the National Health Commission will focus on three aspects and vigorously promote the implementation of the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system.

The first is to speed up the construction of the National Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, the Regional Diagnosis and Treatment Center and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Inheritance and Innovation Center. The second is to implement the “14th Five-Year” action plan of the grass-roots Chinese medicine service capacity improvement project, strengthen the construction of county-level traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and grass-roots medical and health institutions, improve the comprehensive service capacity of grass-roots traditional Chinese medicine, and achieve full coverage of county-run traditional Chinese medicine medical institutions and community-based medical institutions. All health service centers and township health centers set up traditional Chinese medicine halls. The third is to innovate the service model of traditional Chinese medicine, build an Internet hospital of traditional Chinese medicine, develop telemedicine and Internet diagnosis and treatment, build an online and offline integrated traditional Chinese medicine medical service model covering pre-diagnosis, diagnosis and post-diagnosis, and promote the sinking of high-quality medical resources.

