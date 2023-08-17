National Health and Medical Commission Invested over 19 Billion Yuan to Support TCM Medical and Health Institutions during the 14th Five-Year Plan

National Health and Medical Commission: Over 19 Billion Yuan Invested in TCM Medical and Health Institutions During the “14th Five-Year Plan”

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 17 – The National Health and Health Commission recently held a press conference to discuss the 4th China (Gansu) Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Expo and address reporters’ inquiries. At the conference, Qi Guixin, a first-level inspector of the Planning Department of the National Health Commission, emphasized the significance of Chinese medicine in the development of healthcare. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to integrate the revitalization of traditional Chinese medicine into the entire planning, construction, and development process to promote high-quality advancements.

One of the main objectives is to harness the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine while promoting its inheritance and innovation. By emphasizing both Chinese and Western medicine, the National Health Commission aims to implement the “14th Five-Year Plan” National Health Plan, prioritize major projects, implement health promotion initiatives, and leverage the preventive capabilities of traditional Chinese medicine. The goal is to facilitate the upgrading of TCM health projects, thus laying a solid foundation for the high-quality development of traditional Chinese medicine and promoting technological innovation within the field.

Furthermore, the National Health Commission seeks to optimize and strengthen the traditional Chinese medicine industry, thereby promoting stable economic growth. Efforts will focus on the development of new health products like traditional Chinese medicine health care, allowing qualified artificial intelligence products to enter clinical trials, and boosting the manufacturing and production of health-related goods. Additionally, services such as traditional Chinese medicine treatment for disease prevention will be encouraged, with an increase in the supply of commercial health insurance. The development environment for the traditional Chinese medicine industry will be optimized to accelerate its growth. Poverty-stricken counties will be encouraged to cultivate traditional Chinese medicinal materials, transforming them into poverty alleviation projects or leading industries and ultimately consolidating the achievements of rural revitalization and increasing farmers’ income. Finally, key technological and equipment projects will be implemented to modernize traditional Chinese medicine, improving its technology and equipment, innovation capabilities, and industrialization levels.

To further enhance the traditional Chinese medicine sector, the National Health and Health Commission plans to increase investment support and expedite the construction of a “highland” of traditional Chinese medicine. Since the commencement of the “14th Five-Year Plan,” the commission has actively coordinated with the National Development and Reform Commission to allocate over 19 billion yuan of investment from the central budget. These funds will be utilized for the construction of national regional medical centers for traditional Chinese medicine, national traditional Chinese medicine inheritance and innovation centers, traditional Chinese medicine epidemic prevention and control bases, and flagship hospitals for traditional Chinese and Western medicine. Additionally, key hospitals with TCM characteristics and other TCM medical and health institutions will be established, effectively expanding high-quality medical resources and promoting a balanced regional distribution. By doing so, the aim is to provide the public with fair, accessible, systematic, and continuous traditional Chinese medicine health services tailored to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and health promotion. Ultimately, these efforts will significantly enhance the public’s access to traditional Chinese medicine services.

(Editors in charge: Qiao Yeqiong, Lu Qian)

