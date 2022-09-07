

National Health and Medical Commission: The main goal of the Healthy China Action in 2022 will be achieved ahead of schedule, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise will reach 37.2%



CCPThe Central Propaganda Department held a series of press conferences on the theme of “China‘s Decade” on the afternoon of September 7.committeeLi Bin, deputy director of the meeting, introduced: The National Health and Medical Commission conscientiously implements the Party Central Committee,State DepartmentThe decision-making and deployment, together with relevant departments, took multiple measures to implement, and the main goals of the Healthy China Action in 2022 were achieved ahead of schedule, and the construction of Healthy China started well and progressed smoothly.

First, health is integrated into ten thousand policies, and a policy system to promote health has been basically established.Establishing Healthy China Action Promotioncommitteemeeting, set up expert consultationcommitteeThe meeting explored the establishment of a health impact assessment and evaluation system, and formed a work pattern of departmental coordination and linkage between provinces, cities and counties.

The second is that knowledge will enter thousands of schools, and the “two banks and one mechanism” for health science will be gradually built. Establish a national health science expert database and resource database, and an all-media health science knowledge release and dissemination mechanism to comprehensively popularize health knowledge.

The third is to focus on the whole cycle, and the health maintenance capability has been significantly improved. The subsidy standard for per capita basic public health services has been raised to 84 yuan. Provide health management services for patients with key diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and tuberculosis, as well as children aged 0-6, pregnant women, and the elderly over 65 years old. The comprehensive prevention and control of myopia in children and adolescents has been steadily advanced, and the physical health of students has gradually improved. Major diseases have been effectively contained, and the premature mortality rate of major chronic diseases is lower than the global average.

Fourth, life is healthier, and the production and living environment continues to improve. A healthy lifestyle has become a new fashion, and the health literacy level of residents has increased to 25.4%; the area of ​​sports venues has continued to increase, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 37.2%. The urban living environment has improved significantly, and the ratio of days with good air quality has continued to increase; the rural sanitation has taken on a new look, and the penetration rate of running water and sanitary toilets has steadily increased.

Fifth, the whole people participate together, and the atmosphere of the Healthy China Action is becoming stronger and stronger. “Co-construction and sharing, national health” is the strategic theme of building a healthy China. Vigorously advocate “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, forming a good social atmosphere in which everyone pursues and maintains health. (CCTV reporter Shi Yingchun and Liu Tingyu)

