National Health Commission: All earthquake victims received timely and effective treatment and normal diagnostic and treatment services in the disaster area have been restored – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

National Health Commission Ensures Timely and Effective Treatment for Earthquake Victims

In the wake of the recent earthquakes in Gansu and Qinghai, the National Health Commission has reported that all earthquake victims have received timely and effective treatment. At a press conference held today, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng emphasized that normal diagnostic and treatment services in the disaster area have been restored.

The Party Central Committee and the State Council have been actively involved in providing support to the earthquake-stricken areas. Two national emergency medical rescue teams, along with national experts in critical care, orthopedics, general surgery, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, psychology, and other specialties, have been working tirelessly with local medical staff to ensure that all injured individuals receive the necessary treatment.

The implementation of the four concentration principles – concentrating resources, experts, the sick and wounded, and treatment – has been prioritized, with a focus on safely transporting the seriously injured and organizing psychological counseling and itinerant medical work.

Moving forward, the National Health Commission, in collaboration with the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the State Administration of Disease Control and Prevention, will continue to coordinate medical resources and strengthen medical personnel in the disaster areas. Efforts will be made to treat the injured, conduct infectious disease surveillance and risk assessment, and carry out drinking water monitoring and environmental disinfection to prevent any major epidemics post-disaster.

The National Health Commission remains committed to ensuring the health and well-being of those affected by the earthquakes and will continue to provide support and resources as needed.

