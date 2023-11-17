National Health Commission Cracks Down on Illegal Activities Involving Medical Birth Certificates

National Health Commission Cracks Down on Illegal Activities

The National Health Commission in China has announced a strict crackdown on illegal and criminal activities such as buying and selling and forging medical birth certificates. The commission has dispatched supervision teams to several cities, including Xiangyang, Foshan, and Nanning, to investigate and deal with these issues.

The “Medical Birth Certificate” is a crucial document for the newborn household registration and is issued in accordance with the Maternal and Infant Health Care Law of China. It is essential for public security organs to carry out the registration process accurately.

The commission has stated that it will severely crack down on any behavior that harms the rights of children and disrupts the normal medical order, particularly the forgery of medical birth certificates. It is actively cooperating with the public security organs to crack down on the buying and selling of these certificates.

Furthermore, the commission will also hold medical staff involved in these illegal activities accountable and deal with them according to the law and regulations. It encourages the public to report any relevant clues to the local health administration department.

In the next steps, the National Health Commission will guide medical institutions to improve their internal management mechanisms and processes. It will also carry out special inspections to ensure the standardized management of birth medical certificates across the country.

The commission’s announcement reflects its commitment to maintaining the integrity of medical documentation and ensuring the rights and interests of children and the public. This crackdown on illegal activities related to medical birth certificates demonstrates the government’s determination to uphold the law and protect the well-being of its citizens.

