National holiday in France: President under pressure

Status: 07/14/2023 8:27 p.m

On July 14, French President Macron actually wanted to leave the days of the pension protests behind. But after several nights of rioting, the country is again in crisis. The political pressure is growing.

President Macron and his government could not have wished for anything better. Blue skies, a smooth military parade, a dignified ceremony. After the parade on the Champs Elysées, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu conjured up the country’s badly battered unity. “Today, against these horrific images from France that have shocked the whole nation and part of the world, we have set the true image of France,” Lecornu said.

The army is the place where social divisions can be overcome. “You only have to look at the young soldiers who ran here today to understand where these young people come from. Social advancement works in the army. This is about merit, about appreciation for the commitment of each individual. The Armed forces are therefore part of the solution and not of the problem.”

Macron waives his speech

But how the social conflict with young people in the banlieues who simply do not feel they belong and are not respected is to be resolved is an open question. The President has decided not to give a speech today. Political scientist Chloé Morin finds it understandable in a radio interview with France Info: “A presidential speech like this is usually supposed to end a period. But we all know that there could be new riots tonight. If that’s the case, we would only be tomorrow talk about the riot. So his speech would just be swept away.”

So it’s better to wait. Macron wants to comment in the coming days. what will he say Which direction will he take? Will he drift even further to the right to meet calls for “law and order”? Will he invest more in the banlieues, as the left is demanding? Or will he end up doing both, simultaneously – “en même temps” – according to the formula that has been his trademark since the beginning of Macron’s first term.

Is Macron exchanging the prime minister?

It has long been rumored that the President wants to replace his government team and, above all, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Political scientist Morin doesn’t think that’s likely. “According to polls, 65 percent of the French want Prime Minister Borne to go. I interpret that to mean that 65 percent want Macron to have a different policy. Replacing Borne would only make sense if he made a political change.”

And it doesn’t look like it. But Macron has to think of something. Because the tectonic plates of French politics continue to drift to the right. The conservative Republicans are pressuring the president with new, ever tougher demands against criminals from immigrant families, almost overtaking the far-right Rassemblement National in the process.

New riots should be prevented

Meanwhile, his figurehead Marine Le Pen can sit back and relax, explains Mathieu Gallard from the opinion research institute IPSOS. “Marine Le Pen has remained relatively discreet. She has let others on the right – like the Republicans – do the talking because she knows that she herself is perceived as having the most say on security and immigration issues.” Historically, the Rassemblement National has benefited when everyone talks about immigration – Gallard says the Rassemblement National itself doesn’t have to say anything anymore.

Police officers will be on duty tonight to prevent new riots. But no matter how the coming night turns out: France has lost its feathers and must find answers to the question of what freedom, equality and fraternity still mean today. Magnificent parade or not.