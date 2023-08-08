National Holidays: discover the best off-road routes to release your adventurous spirit near Lima – EntornoInteligente

Lima, July 24, 2023.- Off-road tours are presented as the perfect option for those looking to escape the routine and immerse themselves in impressive landscapes, as it allows them to challenge the most demanding terrain and live an unforgettable experience in direct contact with nature. Taking advantage of the long holiday for Fiestas Patrias and the mid-year vacation, Ford shares a list of destinations to go in search of new and exciting outdoor experiences:

Cordillera de la Viuda: It is located at 4,600 meters above sea level (m asl), between the departments of Lima and Junín. The impressive beauty of its landscapes positions it as one of the most outstanding tourist destinations in the province of Canta. As it belongs to the mountains, the temperature is usually cold and it is possible to find rain. To make the route more comfortable and safer, it is recommended to have a pick-up that adapts to any type of environment, such as the All New Maverick® Hybrid that has five driving modes to perform effectively in any climate change.

Laguna Escomarca: home to a variety of flora and fauna and is located at 4,000 m asl in Huarochirí (approximately four hours south of Lima). The road, full of landscapes and nature, consists of a long trail that requires a powerful pick-up that can perform at the height of the situation. For example, the New Ranger® has a 4×4 4WD drive system, suspension with external rear shock absorbers to the chassis and extended travel to traverse multiple types of routes without problems. It also has an improved braking system, with ventilated discs on all four wheels (depending on version) for safer driving.

Marcapomacocha: to get there from Lima, the tour begins by taking the route of the Central highway in the direction of San Mateo. From there, continue towards Casapalca, located at kilometer 119. Then, at the entrance to Chinchán, take a path that continues along a trail and some streams. The nature of this journey will require a pick-up with the capacity and strength to traverse any terrain such as the F-150™ Hybrid that features a ten-speed automatic transmission and eight driving modes. In addition, depending on the needs of gear or power demand, it automatically and imperceptibly changes the internal combustion mode to electric.

The dunes of San Bartolo or Asia: for lovers of a little more extreme adventure, routes like the dunes are the most suitable for practicing skill, dexterity and strength behind the wheel. In the case of San Bartolo, the entrance is through the Quebrada de Cruz de Hueso, at kilometer 50 of the Panamericana Sur, in the opposite direction from the beach. On the other hand, the dunes of Asia are located at kilometer 108 of the Panamericana Sur in the Sarapampa desert. For both tours, a sport pick-up is recommended that allows for high-impact driving at high speed, but is also as safe as the All New Ranger® Raptor with its high-strength steel-reinforced chassis and off-road underskirts to protect vital parts. vehicle.

