Home » National Immigrant Day in the outskirts of Meknes with a taste of culture and entertainment
News

National Immigrant Day in the outskirts of Meknes with a taste of culture and entertainment

by admin
National Immigrant Day in the outskirts of Meknes with a taste of culture and entertainment

Aqualand is a tourist and recreational resort on an area of ​​seven hectares. It contains eight large and different swimming pools, modern water games, a wave pool, a large river-shaped pool, sixteen high-quality slides and a large garage for cars, not to mention the luxurious restaurants and delicious dishes. And the high-end treatment provided by the crew of the tourist resort “Aqualand” to its visitors.

A visitor to “Aqualand” notes that the architecture in which it was built is inspired by European architecture, and the visitor feels that he is in a Dutch city, such as Amsterdam or Rotterdam due to the large number of numbered cars in the Netherlands, in addition to Moroccans from different countries of the world: Germany, France, Belgium, Spain , England, UAE and foreign tourists and the list is long.

The testimonies of the arrivals at the “Aqualand” resort indicate, beyond any doubt, that it is a resort of elegant caliber. A Moroccan citizen coming from France says: “We are very happy with this recreational resort, and this is not the first time that my family and I have visited this resort. I spend my vacation here with my family. The owner of this project has done work for the benefit of the state and society, and it is an occasion to congratulate His Majesty the King on Throne Day.

Another citizen from France said: I have nothing to say, a wonderful, beautiful view with international specifications.

A woman from Meknes said: I spend a lot of my time here with my girlfriend, and it is a place where I find comfort.

See also  Rivarolo, died in the flooded underpass: "We left the mud in the pump tank"

A little boy from the Netherlands said: I am very happy to be here in Aqualand, big pools and tall slides, delicious food, and good people.

A French tourist said: I came to Morocco with my family to spend the summer vacation.

A Dutch tourist, too, said: “We came here to enjoy this wonderful and beautiful space. We are ready and excited to see this wonderful resort. We have heard of it before and here we are.”

You may also like

They send the alleged leader of ‘La Sierra’...

Ex-Head of the Left Party on Colleagues: “Politically...

The Popayán Council is not responding to the...

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: As expected, a weak Q2

Aid and fatwa sports hug – OujdaCity

North Korean Leader Fires Top General and Calls...

Detainees at the Arauca Police station staged a...

Aquaplaning: Accident on A1 near Eberstalzell claimed five...

Egypt, Inflation 38.2%… Food and beverage sales rise...

Real Madrid presents third kit for season 2023/24

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy