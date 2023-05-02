National Integration Committee Daejeon Regional Council launched… Letter of appointment to 25 members :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Committee-City-City Council, National Integration and Social Conflict Healing Agreement

[대전=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Myung-hui = (From left) Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo, National Integration Committee Chairman Kim Han-gil, and Daejeon City Council Chairman Lee Sang-rae attended the launching ceremony of the Daejeon Regional Council of the National Integration Committee held in the large meeting room of Daejeon City Hall on the 2nd and signed a business agreement to heal social conflicts and promote national unity. are tying up (Photo = Provided by Daejeon City) 2023.05.02. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[대전=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Myung-hwi = Daejeon City held a launching ceremony for the Daejeon Regional Council of the National Integration Committee at the City Hall meeting room on the 2nd and signed a business agreement to heal social conflicts and promote national unity.

According to the agreement, Daejeon City, the Daejeon City Council, and the National Integration Committee promote policies and projects for national unity, legislative support such as enactment of ordinances and rules, cultural diffusion, education, research, and research, and between the central and regional areas, and between local civil society and the public sector. Efforts will be made to facilitate communication.

In addition, 25 members of the Daejeon Regional Council received a letter of appointment from Chairman Kim Han-gil, and decided to act as a bridge between the central and regional areas to realize national unity centered on the local field.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Daejeon Regional Council presented key regional issues such as ‘Leaping as a science and technology powerhouse with Daejeon, the science capital of the 50th anniversary of Daedeok Innopolis’, ‘Youth! The first meeting was held under the theme of ‘Daejeon to support the dream and future’.

Mayor Lee Jang-woo said, “Daejeon is the only city in the country with an equal population of people moving in and out of Seoul among special and metropolitan cities, and the only city in the country with a rising total fertility rate.” I will,” he said.

The Committee for National Integration was established in May of last year as a presidential committee to heal the wounds and conflicts inherent in our society and effectively promote policies and projects for national integration.

So far, regional councils have been launched in Chungbuk, Jeonnam, Busan, Incheon, Chungnam, Daegu, Sejong, and Gwangju, and the Daejeon Regional Council is the 9th.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]