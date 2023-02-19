The National Interleague Flying Disc Tournament in its first version, is taking place until today, with the assistance and participation of 80 athletes from five departments.The leagues that compete for the national title of Flying Disc in the Beach modality are Antioquia, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Magdalena, Santander.

The matches are broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Colombian Flying Disc Federation, https://youtube.com/@fecodv7309, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., likewise, at 2:30 p.m. p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The first national Ultimate Interleague tournament, is developed with the organization of the ‘FECODV’ Colombian Frisbee Federation and the Magdalena Frisbee League, with the support of the Departmental administration, Indeportes Magdalena, Santa Marta Sports Institute, Atesa and Indurod.

It should be mentioned that the Colombian Frisbee Federation organizes two events a year: the National Interclube Tournament and the National Interleague Tournament, which is taking place in the Pearl of America.

The tournament is taking place on the beaches of Bello Horizonte, Santa Marta.

The purpose of the National Interclub Tournament is to generate a national ranking, so that clubs from all over the country know what level of play they are at, share new experiences and put into practice everything they have learned during their training seasons. On the other hand, this Ranking allows to define the teams that will be able to represent the country in international tournaments.

Likewise, the National Interleague Tournament has the purpose of generating a national Ranking of the departments, so that athletes can represent their leagues in national games, making their sporting potential visible.