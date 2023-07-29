National Key Laboratory of Energy Catalytic Conversion Establishes its First Academic Committee

National Key Laboratory of Energy Catalytic Conversion Establishes First Academic Committee

Dalian, July 29th – The National Key Laboratory of Energy Catalytic Conversion, known as the “Laboratory,” held its first academic committee founding meeting at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics on July 28th. As a prominent key laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Laboratory focuses on energy science and technological innovation to contribute to national energy security and sustainable development.

The Laboratory, located at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, has been included in the national key laboratory sequence. Its mission revolves around the “dual carbon” goals and aims to provide scientific and technological support for constructing a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient new energy system. By developing complementary and coupled utilization of key technologies in different energy sources, the Laboratory intends to enable national energy security and sustainable development.

At the founding meeting, Academician He Mingyuan was appointed as the director of the laboratory’s first academic committee. The committee consists of 20 academicians, including respected experts such as Bao Xinhe, Chen Jun, Liu Zhongmin, Li Can, Li Yadong, and Yang Xueming. Moreover, well-known scholars and experts in the field of energy like Huang Zhuo, Luo Wanming, and Yu Zhenhua, were selected as committee members. With their expertise, the committee aims to accelerate technological innovation in the energy sector and contribute ideas to the realization of the “dual carbon” goal.

To further enhance the laboratory’s capabilities, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics hired Chen Zhongwei, an academician of the Royal Canadian Academy of Sciences and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, as the laboratory’s director. In his speech, Chen Zhongwei emphasized the importance of the establishment of the academic committee and highlighted future plans to strengthen strategic cooperation with renowned domestic and international universities and key enterprises. These collaborations will facilitate the engineering and large-scale development of research results and actively promote the establishment of a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system.

During the meeting, Chen Zhongwei presented appointment certificates to members of the first academic committee, officially announcing the establishment of the committee. Following this, Academician He Mingyuan and Academician Xie Zaiku delivered reports on engineering thermochemistry and energy catalysis technology under the goals of carbon neutrality and the “dual carbon” target, respectively.

On July 29th, the committee members visited the National Key Laboratory of Catalytic Conversion of Energy. The experts provided valuable insights and suggestions for the laboratory’s future development based on the current construction progress.

The establishment of the Academic Committee of the National Key Laboratory of Energy Catalytic Conversion marks a crucial step in advancing energy science and technology in China. With the expertise and guidance of esteemed academicians and experts, the Laboratory aims to contribute significantly to the nation’s clean and sustainable energy goals.

