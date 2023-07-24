Home » National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental
National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental

The province of Kasai-Oriental received, on Sunday July 23, 144 applications, including 25 from women in the national legislative elections.

The president of BRTC/Mbuji-Mayi, delivered his statistics to the media at the end of the filing operation, in Mbuji-Mayi.

These candidacies are displayed on the lists in front of the executive secretariat of CENI-Kasai-Oriental.

This explains the lack of enthusiasm, according to him, when the office for receiving and processing applications (BRTC) closed.

He indicated that in Mbuji-Mayi, CENI agents worked quietly due to a lack of enthusiasm.

These electoral agents experienced no stress and some agents as well as some candidates carefully filled out their forms.

Security at the entrance to the executive secretariat and the BRTC is reinforced by elements of the national police.

Until the scheduled closing time, the BRTC Mbuji-Mayi received 144 applications.

Other files that had been introduced were being completed.

According to BRTC President Mbuji-Mayi, the major parties and political groups of the ruling majority and the opposition have submitted the files of their candidates for the national legislative elections.

All were accompanied to the BRTC by their activists who sang in their honor.

