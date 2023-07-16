National legislative: MP Kasekwa conditions his candidacy for the release of Masisi and Rutshuru

The elected national deputy of Goma (North Kivu), Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa reported, on Saturday July 15, his refusal to submit his candidacy for the national deputy without the release of Masisi and Rutshuru from the hands of the M23.

He said it during a conference-debate that he moderated in front of the supporters of the LAMUKA platform, in Goma

« As the chaotic elections continue, the situation after the elections deteriorates further. I will submit my candidacy when the government and the CENI have met three conditions. The first is the release of Masisi and Rutshuru “Said Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa.

He estimates that with the presence of “47,000 armed men in North Kivu”, it is possible to free Rutshuru and Masisi, if there is the will of the power in place and of the international community.

This elected official of the opposition is of the opinion that “leaving Masisi and Rutshuru in the hands of the rebels constitutes an electoral scam.

Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa also demands the return of displaced people from Masisi and Rutshuru to their places of origin and the auditing of the electoral register before he stands for election.

According to him, the current CENI electoral file, like that of 2018, has at least 10 million fictitious people, representing at least 46% of the electorate.

A hundred supporters of LAMUKA, in particular those of the ECiDé party, attended this conference-debate focused on “ the challenges of an electoral process that got off to a bad start in the context of war and the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri ».