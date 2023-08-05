National legislative: Towards the in-depth examination of all applications – Capsud.net

The office of the CENI began, Thursday, August 03, the reception of the physical files of the candidates national deputies. These documents are transmitted by the Provincial Executive Secretaries.

At the end of the operations of addition, withdrawal or substitution of candidatures for the national deputy which took place on Friday July 28, 2023, the CENI office had instructed the 26 Provincial Executive Secretaries to convey singularly the transmission of the physical files of the candidates, to ensure the effective reception at the Directorate of Archives of the Central Electoral.

.

An order executed successfully

The first to submit to this exercise was the Provincial Executive Secretary of the Tshuapa, Heir Weteto Impate, who made the restitution.

« As you know, we have closed the reception and processing of applications for national deputies. And we came individually to deposit them here in Kinshasa, at the level of the archives to allow the hierarchy to begin the examination of each file. The province of Tshuapa recorded a total of 225 files, including 53 on behalf of political parties and 171 for political groups as well as an independent candidate. We received 40 applications from women and more or less 230 from men for 9 seats in the province for national deputies“, he explained.

The second Provincial Executive Secretary is that of the Kwilu. Jean Robert Muyansi, who, for his part, congratulated the members of the BRTCs in his jurisdiction for the quality of the work done, before highlighting what will be done next.

« We have just submitted the files in good and due form, this is an opportunity for us to congratulate our agents who have done a quality job. At this level, it should be noted that it is the control and verification of the files that will be carried out using the B6, which is a transmission and receipt slip of the physical files in relation to the two recipients, in particular the Constitutional Court as well as that the CENI Bureau« .

Note that the next files are expected in the coming days.

.

Emongo Gerome

