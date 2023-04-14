A few time before the first Dairy Processing Plant is launched nationwide, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) announced the delivery of the first 52,000 plants silver platesor fodder tree, which will replace the import of soybeans and where the cattle will obtain a high percentage of protein.

“We will benefit thousands of families through farms that will be inside the dairy plants that we will reactivate; Now they will have lower costs when it comes to feeding their animals. The cratylia argentea will allow a better profitability for the producer”, explained the Ad honorem vice minister of the MAG, Óscar Domínguez.

Next week the first 160 large, medium and small farms will benefit from this fodder shrub, which will provide high protein to cattle herds, and which will feed each of the dairy plants that the Government of President Nayib Bukele will inaugurate.