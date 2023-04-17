National match vs América is played behind closed doors due to strong disturbances

Yesterday the match between the Atlético Nacional and América de Cali teams was canceled due to strong disturbances that occurred yesterday afternoon at the Atanasio Girardot stadium facilities.

Although the game was supposed to start at 6:20 pm the violent and irregular actions of some fans and the intervention of Esmadled Dimayor to make this decision.

At least eleven policemen injured, more than 20 people arrested and destruction inside and outside the stadium was the negative balance left by the events and forced the rescheduling of the match.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, established that it is still unfortunate that the fans continue to harm the teams and the football spectacle. He, in turn, confirmed the measures, ensuring that they would not risk anyone’s integrity.

The Metropolitan Police had provided 800 men and the Unified Command post for security inside and outside the stadium.

For his part, the Medellín government secretary, Juan Pablo Ramírez, assured that it is important that the Club listen to its fans to avoid these kinds of mishaps.

But the president of Atlético Nacional, Mauricio Navarro, said that the Club is not in a position to finance all the demands made by the members of the southern bar, so he broke relations with it.

It is important to highlight that on Sunday morning there had been an incident with four journalists from the América de Cali team who had been victims of attacks and theft, in the city of Medellín.

