Through the Group for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, the National Police celebrated in the village of Guacoche, jurisdiction of Valledupar, the World Day of African and Afro-descendant Culture.

The activity was organized with the students of the José Celestino Mutis School of Laguna El Caney, who received school kits, puppets, children’s dances, snacks, recreational activities, talks on Afro history, self-protection, body care, good treatment and coexistence. citizenship from home and rights in the family sphere.

It should be noted that UNESCO adopted in 2019, January 24 as the World Day for African Culture and People of African Descent, which celebrates and promotes the many vibrant cultures of the African continent and African diasporas around the world. as an effective instrument for the sustainable development of the continent and for humanity as a whole.

