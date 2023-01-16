Home News National Police manages to recover $16,250
National Police manages to recover $16,250

10 citizens of Mexican nationality who were staying at the Oporto 83 hotel, realized upon entering their room that the sum of $16,250 had been stolen, accusing a hotel waitress.

The case that was known by quadrant 6 of modelia, who carried out the review of cameras and the collection of information, getting the accused employee to state her guilt in the act, indicating that she had taken the money and hidden it in a place in the Santafe neighborhood; the uniformed officers moved to the indicated point and located the money in a sewer, thereby recovering the 16,250 dollars, approximately 65,000,000 million Colombian pesos.

– Citizens bought 10 motorcycles to make a journey from Bogota (Colombina) to Patagonia (Argentina)

– The complaint was filed by the owner of the hotel against the employee who carried out the theft

