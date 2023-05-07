National Police receives 20 motorcycles in San Pedro to reinforce security coverage

17
The Government, through the National Police Command, delivered 20 motorcycles to the San Pedro Police Department in order to reinforce security coverage in the north of the country. The new bicycles will be distributed in different police units.
The arrival of these 200-cylinder Kenton DKR motorcycles with GPS and protective helmet represents an important advance in the fight against crime in San Pedro, allowing greater mobility and speed in police response to emergency situations.
See also Jing Junhai: Maintain urgent and sleepless hard work and take resolute and decisive measures to quickly reverse the epidemic situation