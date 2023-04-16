Home » National Police rules out bomb threat in the Condado de Quito sector – Diario La Hora
The anti-explosive teams of the National Police went to the place to protect the safety of citizens

The Commander of the National Police, General Fausto Salinas Samaniego, ruled out this Sunday, April 16, the presence of an alleged car bomb in the vicinity of a supermarket in the El Condado sector in Quito.

Through a message on Twitter, the Police Commander specified that officials from the anti-explosive prevention units came to the place who ruled out the threat.

“After our preventive, investigative and anti-explosive units of the #GIR carried out the technical verifications, the alleged threat of an explosive device in a supermarket in the north of #UIO was ruled out,” said Salinas Samaniego.

According to rumors that went viral on social networks, the explosive device would be inside a taxi, a situation that was verified by police officers, who denied the information.

In recent days there have been several threats of explosive devices in the capital and other regions of the country.

Police confirmed the presence of 20 explosives in a deactivated car bomb in Quitumbe, south of Quito

