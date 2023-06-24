National Police trained JAC presidents of Valledupar

With the objective of contributing and promoting a better training in citizenship, the National Police gave courses to the leaders of the Valledupar Community Action Board, with a competitive approach for the effective exercise in matters of social coexistence.

The classes were taught under the face-to-face modality at the facilities of the Uparsistem technical education institution and lasted 40 hours.

Promoting good customs, strengthening civic, patriotic, and community values, rescuing the importance of a collective awareness of security, coexistence, and human development, are some of the strategic issues that the 20 graduates received, knowledge that they will be able to put into practice. march in talks that can be carried out in each of the neighborhoods they represent in the city of Valledupar.

The awards ceremony was held in the Pablo Oliveros auditorium, of the Área Andina University, located in the capital of Cesar and it is expected that it will continue training many more groups at the local level.

“This training has been carried out with the purpose of training and supporting the presidents of the Community Action Board, so that they have greater knowledge of how to know how to handle possible risk situations for their community and themselves.”, expressed a spokesperson for the police institution.

The initiative had the support of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, which supported them with the supply of supplies such as caps and vests so that the qualified leaders can be qualified and proceed to socialize the information they received in approximately three months of academic training. .