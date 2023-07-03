Home » National Primary Commission extended the deadline to update data abroad
Until next Sunday, July 9, the National Primary Commission (CNP) decided to extend the period for updating data on Venezuelans abroad.

Venezuelans who wish to participate in the internal process of the opposition will be able to update their information until 11:59 pm on Sunday.

Through a statement, the CNP urged Venezuelans living abroad, who are previously registered in the Electoral Registry, to enter www.primariaexteriorve.com and complete the data update form.

National Primary Commission: Monitors process abroad

The Commission recalled that, to complete the update process, users will receive at least two notifications via email, at two times during the application.

These notifications could go to the spam or junk mailbox, so you should check those trays to proceed.

“Get active, update your data and share this information, so others can participate too on October 22!” he wrote on Twitter.

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

