National Primary Commission will go to the prosecutor’s office today – EntornoInteligente

The National Primary Commission, which had not commented on the investigation undertaken by the Prosecutor’s Office, thanked “all political and social factors” for the displays of support and solidarity expressed after learning of these accusations.

The members of the National Primary Commission (CNP), which directed the internal opposition elections held a week ago, asked citizens this Sunday to avoid accompanying them to the Prosecutor’s Office, where part of the organizers must go this Monday to answer for the allegations of fraud in the anti-Chavista elections.

“We invite citizens to stay in their homes or workplaces this Monday, October 30, 2023, while the members of the commission and the regional boards attend to the various calls from public institutions,” the CNP said in a statement.review communiqué.null

On Friday, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, published on his account on CNP, respectively.

The summons was announced after the Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday the opening of an investigation against the CNP, in response to complaints made by the Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, and several pro-government leaders, according to which the number of participation , of almost 2.5 million people, was large.

Subsequently, the Llanos Human Rights Foundation (Fundehullan) reported that members of the regional boards that organized the primaries in the states of Lara, Anzoátegui and Mérida were also summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, several NGOs, activists, political organizations and members of civil society have expressed their rejection of the “criminalization” of the primary organizers and have reaffirmed their support.

