National Registrar presented a new E-14 form for the 2023 territorial elections – news

Within the framework of the National Electoral Monitoring Commission, the national Civil Status Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, presented to the representatives of the political parties the proposal for a new E-14 form that will be implemented in the territorial elections that will be held on next October 29.

These model forms bring novelties such as, for example, a watermark and larger circular boxes such as those implemented in the exams of the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education (Icfes), with the purpose of avoiding asterisks, lines or erasures. in the results. The entity proved that, with this form design, the person can write and will have a watermark, so that the data can be completed without lines.

It is noteworthy that next Monday, July 10, a technical table will be held at the headquarters of the National Registry to which the political parties are summoned to review the new model of the electoral cards that will be implemented in the elections next October 29th.

On the other hand, the National Registrar announced that, of 11,404 polling stations enabled in the country for the registration of citizens to vote in the territorial elections, 66 have not been opened due to disturbances of public order, most of them located in rural areas of the departments of Chocó, Nariño, Caquetá, Valle del Cauca, Guaviare and Bolívar.

Finally, at the National Electoral Monitoring Commission, the president of the National Electoral Council, Fabiola Márquez Grisales, pointed out that, for reasons of irregular registration of identity cards, known as electoral transhumance, 51,581 registrations of citizens who correspond to the departments have been excluded from Amazonas, Quindío, Casanare, Magdalena, Risaralda, Caquetá and Meta.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

