National Registry Office rejects threats from FARC dissidents against the territorial elections – news

The national registrar of the Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, rejected the recent threats from the Farc dissidences, which endanger the officials of the Registry Office and threaten the security of the candidates of the different political groups, for the elections of local authorities to be held on October 29, 2023.

“It is the duty of the Registrar’s Office to categorically reject last week’s statement from the group that commits crimes in the departments of Caquetá, Meta, Guaviare and Putumayo, called the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which violates the guarantees of the ongoing elections. , they put at risk the conditions of fairness of the electoral contest and threaten the due fulfillment of the function of the municipal registrars and other workers of the entity”, he said.

Likewise, the National Registrar urgently requested the national government to guarantee the security of all the actors in the electoral process during the 2023 territorial elections and affirmed that it is not possible to speak of free elections or with guarantees, if the mayors of Tibú ( Norte de Santander), Cartagena del Chairá (Caquetá), San José del Palmar (Chocó) and Puerto Guzmán (Putumayo) are dispatching outside their municipalities.

Last week the Registrar’s Office presented the electoral risk map that was made in a directed manner by the National Police, there it is evident about 74 municipalities at electoral risk, but with the notification that the group makes against all the actors of Colombian politics make it clear that the authorities must unite.

Finally, he recalled that the National Registry Office will guarantee the logistical operation so that the polling stations reach all corners of the country and are free to exercise democracy, and confirmed that the transfer of any of these tables is not planned due to issues of public order.

Until now, the Registrar’s Office is not contemplating moving any polling stations and fully trusts the Government, the Military Forces and the Police, that they will not have to run polling stations or polling stations, it would be a throwback to the year 2002 where it had to be postponed or suspend elections. With the activation of military operations, they hope that the territory will recover and the areas that are on the electoral risk map will be prioritized.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

