“National Rhapsody”, this is the name of the exhibition of the Gilberto Alzate Avendaño Foundation that narrates the importance of rock in Colombia in the last 15 years in Colombia. According to Camilo Rozo, who came up with the idea, there are ten photojournalists participating in this exhibition, which consists of 74 photographs under the curatorship of Eduardo Arias and a video installation by Sergio Rodríguez.

“This exhibition is the testimony of an important period of national musical history and of what we know as ‘national rock’, captured through the eyes of ten contemporary artists: five female photographers and five photographers from different generations and extensive journey in the Colombian music scene, which provide various forms of narrative to the immense plurality of music in the country”, highlighted Rozo.

The artists that are part of “National Rhapsody” are: Manuela Uribe, Camilo Rozo, Camilo Báez, Juan Felipe Rubio, Alejandra Mar, Mariana Reyes, Rafael Piñeros, Lina Botero, Lina Rozo and David Micolta, all of them active in the music industry Colombian and foreign, including the Centro Festival.

With the selection of these photographs, he realizes all the cultural wealth of Colombia. Above all, the music. This is the first time that a great tribute is paid in images to all its diversity, to the artists who have built it, who sustain it and who feed it every day to be what it is today. This exhibition is, above all, a work of memory and a way of vindicating the efforts of the entire collaborative chain that exists in this industry until it reaches the public.

diversity and talent

In the words of Eduardo Arias, curator of the exhibition, “this photographic exhibition, far from dwelling on classifications and categories, focuses on celebrating diversity, which is a mark of identity in Colombian music. Nor is it intended to unify or explain what national rock is or who lives inside or outside of it. It takes a lot of people for a record to take the form of a show and become a live experience. Producers, sound engineers, authors, make-up artists, art directors, managers, journalists and, of course, musicians who make the gears of the music industry move. Here are photos that also tell that piece of history.”

Eduardo Arias had to choose from a large number of photos, approximately 400, the 74 samples that reveal the passage of great rock protagonists in the country, as well as their settings, audiences and styles.

“All very good, because they reflected a variety of music such as Pacific, contemporary, popular and rock. It should be noted that this exhibition does not intend to make a history of rock in Colombia, but rather a tribute to the music of the genre in the last 15 years. In it are portraits of musicians, outdoor images, rehearsals, behind the scenes, dressing rooms, people at concerts. It was very interesting to see so many angles of the genre in the country. I think that shows like this should continue to be done in Colombia, because they feed the culture. Very easily the photographic material can be found on the internet, but the contact with the work is different. It is not the same to see a photo on the screen than in a showroom,” Arias told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

The idea of ​​gathering the photographic pieces was born in 2004. The photographer Camilo Rozo had the desire to stage national rock and invited other artists to join this great objective.

“When I started working with ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, I saw an opportunity. I have always had a taste for music and mixing it with photography was a dream. When I found out more about Rock al Parque we wanted to pay homage to the genre. Eduardo Arias was the right man, because he knows a lot about rock, and he is also an important figure in Colombian culture, “said Rozo.

portraits and others

Filtering the more than 400 photos was not easy, according to the photographer. “He took time to locate the narrative lines that could tell the 15 years of the genre through the material. Also, because there was a lot of portraiture, studio images, on location. But the important thing is that there were important figures, bands playing on stage, the essence of playing live and other tiny aspects like backstage and all those creative aspects. And not only from Bogotá, but from other places like Medellín and the Colombian coast. This has been a great effort from the entire team, which is evident in the wide variety of sizes, colors, styles and proportions. The assembly, the museography, the curatorship, the material we chose: everything is related to diversity and the essence of what we understand as national rock”.

It should be noted that this is an event sponsored by Banco Itaú through its Orange District and Beck’s Beer program, in partnership with the Gilberto Alzate Avendaño Foundation, and is developed by Crónica Art. The exhibition will be open until March 24. February, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.