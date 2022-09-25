The national safety production video and telephone conference emphasizes the implementation of safety precautions and responsibility measures to create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress

2022-09-25

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 23. The State Council Safety Committee held a national production safety video and telephone conference on September 23. The meeting called for conscientiously studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and in accordance with the instructions of Premier Li Keqiang, to go all out to implement various safety responsibility measures, to be conscientious and responsible, and to create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Vice Premier of the State Council and Director of the Security Committee of the State Council Liu He, State Councilor and Deputy Director of the Security Committee of the State Council Wang Yong and Zhao Kezhi attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the people first and life first, coordinate development and safety, apply safety production requirements to the entire process of work, and firmly adhere to the bottom line of safety. Responsibilities must be strictly implemented, the main leaders and the leaders in charge should strengthen overall planning, and all relevant departments should assume their respective responsibilities. Risks must be investigated in depth, and major risks in high-risk industries such as mines, hazardous chemicals, transportation, construction, firefighting, fishing boats, and gas must be closely monitored. Major hidden dangers must be listed and rectified, and major danger sources must be guaranteed. It is necessary to act in accordance with laws and regulations, and urge all types of enterprises to strictly implement the statutory responsibilities for safe production.Serious illegal acts such as refusal to rectify major hidden dangers, traffic “three supercharges and one fatigue”, and concealment of false reports of accidents shall be severely punished in accordance with the law, serious responsibility for the accident. Emergency response must be vigorously handled, complete emergency plans and preventive measures must be formulated, key locations and key units must be on duty 24 hours a day, and emergencies should be reported in a timely manner and dealt with decisively. It is necessary to make overall plans efficiently, implement safety requirements throughout all aspects of epidemic prevention and control, and earnestly support the overall economic and social development.