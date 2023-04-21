time:2023-04-21 09:09:38

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Chen Lihong

National Security Publicity and Education Theme Exhibition Launched

Xie Sheng Guan Exhibition

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Chen Lihong)On the morning of April 18, Xie Sheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary General of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the National Security Office of the Municipal Party Committee, and heads of relevant departments visited the 2023 “4.15” national security publicity and education theme exhibition for all.

April 15 this year is the eighth national security education day for all. The theme of the publicity is “to implement the overall national security concept, enhance the national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidate the social foundation for a new security pattern to guarantee a new development pattern.” In order to create a good atmosphere for national security education for all, our city held a themed exhibition on national security education for all in the office building of the Municipal Party Committee. The theme exhibition has a total of 36 display panels, which not only systematically sort out the overall national security concept and legal guarantee system, but also have the opportunity to keep confidential relevant knowledge and typical cases. Through pictures and texts, the publicity and popularization of national security laws and regulations and confidential knowledge guides cadres and the masses Consciously enhance the awareness of national security and confidentiality.

Xie Sheng and his entourage carefully watched the theme exhibition boards, and listened to the introduction and interpretation of the relevant content by the staff. He pointed out that organizing national security publicity and education activities for the whole people is of great significance to raising the national security awareness of the whole people. Everyone must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on national security, and transform the learning results into In order to maintain the vivid practice of national security; it is necessary to strengthen publicity and education, innovate the form of publicity, enrich the content of publicity, and firmly establish the awareness that “everyone is responsible for national security”; it is necessary to establish a bottom-line thinking, coordinate development and security, and focus on preventing and resolving various Risks and hidden dangers, comprehensively improve the level of ability to maintain and shape national security.