‘Facing Bullying’ is the name of the strategy launched at the national level by the Ombudsman’s Office with the aim of combating this phenomenon in school environments in which serious violations of the rights of children and adolescents have been identified.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, said that this strategy seeks to ensure the protection, promotion and dissemination of human rights in the country’s educational institutions.

From the La Bici District Educational Institution, located in Bosa, south of Bogotá, where he met with hundreds of students from that town in the country’s capital, the Ombudsman invited students, parents, teachers and citizens in general to Being an active part of the ‘Antibullying Team’, for the prevention and approach of situations of violence in educational institutions through a culture of respect and understanding of children’s rights and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“Every day, the media report serious cases of violence in childhood and adolescence, which directly affects rights such as education, comprehensive development, protection and life. In addition, from the Ombudsman’s Office we also identify the lack of knowledge in the approach to these situations by some educational institutions and authorities”, said Carlos Camargo Assis.

According to the NGO ‘Bullying without Borders’, Colombia is one of the countries with the highest number of cases of bullying in the world: 8,981 serious cases of bullying occurred between 2020 and 2021.

The Ombudsman also called for, through human rights education, the educational community to know and appropriate the School Coexistence System and its tools, since, among others, one of the main causes of violence in educational institutions it is due to a lack of socio-emotional skills to face and resolve conflicts peacefully.

In an entertaining way and in stands of an educational fair, for the first time in Colombia children are taught about human rights in the metaverse, since the students learned about the situations that are narrated in the book ‘Facing Bullying’ and interacted with the characters through Oculus de Meta virtual reality glasses, where they could feel what it is like to be mistreated and isolated in the school environment.

In the same way, in coordination with Villegas Editores and the writer María Villegas, the special edition of the book ‘Facing Bullying’ was created, a tool aimed at children and adolescents in educational institutions throughout the country, aimed at preventing bullying. effects on school life, including bullying and cyberbullying, which the Ombudsman understands as violations of human rights.

“We want to provide tools to identify cases of bullying, face-to-face or virtual, and, above all, publicize the appropriate action routes so that these situations can be addressed focused on the best interests of boys and girls”, assured Carlos Camargo Assis.

“We are called to protect children and adolescents in environments such as schools, a place where their development must be guaranteed in an integral manner. It is necessary to generate a healthy coexistence among all the actors in the educational community: parents, teachers, rectors, educational authorities and, of course, students”, concluded the Ombudsman. with RSF

