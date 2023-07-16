National Summer Grain Output Reaches 146.13 Million Tons, Achieving a Bumper Harvest in 2023

Hangzhou Net – National Summer Grain Output Reaches 146.13 Million Tons, Achieves Bumper Harvest

CCTV news (news broadcast): The National Bureau of Statistics released data today (July 15) showing that this year, the summer grain output was 146.13 million tons, which was at a relatively high level and achieved a bumper harvest.

Data show that in 2023, the national summer grain sown area will be 26,609,000 hectares, an increase of 78,500 hectares or 0.3% over the previous year, achieving growth for three consecutive years. However, the yield per unit area of ​​summer grain has declined, mainly due to the large-scale rainfall in the northern wheat region in late May and the continuous drought in winter and spring in southwest China.

Despite the slight decrease of 0.9% compared to last year, the output of summer grains remains at a relatively high level. This can be attributed to the continued recovery of the economy, the acceleration of the establishment of a new development pattern, and efforts to promote high-quality development. These factors have provided strong support to the agricultural sector and ensured a successful harvest.

The national summer grain output reaching 146.13 million tons is a positive sign for food security and agricultural stability. It reflects the resilience of the agricultural sector in the face of challenging weather conditions and demonstrates the effectiveness of government initiatives to support and promote agricultural development.

This bumper harvest not only contributes to the nation’s food security but also boosts the confidence of farmers and agricultural workers. It provides a solid foundation for the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve agricultural modernization, improve rural livelihoods, and promote sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

As the country continues to prioritize agricultural development, it is expected that further investments, technological advancements, and policy support will enhance productivity and ensure more stable and prosperous harvests in the future.

