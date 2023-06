He National Union of Directors of Paraguay (TRYING), expressed his repudiation of the murder of teacher Sofía Rodríguez, perpetrated by a student from the San Gervasio school in Colonia Independencia, Guairá; This Tuesday, May 30, during siesta hours; declared its president Miguel Marecos.

The head of SINADI highlighted the qualities of Sofía Rodríguez and expressed his concern about the growing drug use in schools, for which he asked for greater police control.