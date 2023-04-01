

No. 1 women’s amateur Rose Zhang of the

▲ Jiyu Lim putts on the 2nd hole of the 3rd round on the final day of the tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA on the 1st (local time). EPA Yonhap News

Jiyu Lim of the national team broke the highest ranking for a Korean player in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA).

In the final 3rd round of ANWA held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on the 1st (local time), Lim Ji-yu recorded an even par 72 with 5 birdies, 3 bogeys and 1 double bogey, and tied for a final total of 2 under par 214 strokes. climbed to 5th

Lim Ji-yu’s tie for 5th place on this day is the best performance by a Korean player in this competition, which was founded in 2019. The previous record was tied for 8th place last year by Bang Shin-sil.

Lim Ji-yu, who is active as a national representative, is a strong player representing domestic women’s amateur golf.

▲The winner, Rose Zhang. EPA Yonhap News

Meanwhile, Jenny Bae, a Korean-American, unfortunately finished runner-up after an extended match against Rose Chang, a Chinese-American who is world number one in women’s amateur golf.

Rose Zhang got the right to participate in three major tournaments due to a championship injury.

Prior to the opening of the Masters, the men’s major golf tournament, Augusta National Golf Club hosted the first and second rounds of the preliminary rounds at Retreat Golf Club, and then moved to Augusta National Golf Club for the final three rounds. A total of 72 players participated, and only the top 30 players in the second round played at Augusta National Golf Club.