National Virreina del Pasillo is opita

Vanesa Gutiérrez Cabrera was elected National Virreina del Pasillo, an event held in the city of Bogotá with the participation of 19 representatives from the different departments of Colombia and organized by the Bogotá Real corporation.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Alejandro Polanco

The beauty of the Colombian woman graced the city of Bogotá with the realization of the National Reign of the Hall Hall, the event that sought to promote the representative dance of Bogota culture, and where a woman from Huila stood out for her beauty and sympathy in the contest that took place the previous weekend.

The objective of this beauty pageant is to exalt women’s beauty and culture. In this sense, the candidates from the different departments arrived in the capital of the country with a strict preparation in this dance to have the best representation.

The representative of Huila was the winner of the best Fantasy Costume

This dance was born in 1912 as a tribute to that city culture of the time. Today the Bogotá Real Corporation promotes this national contest where the queen who represents this corridor dance is chosen.

“The Bogotá Real Corporation, in alliance with the District Tourism Institute and some private entities, such as the Titán Plaza shopping center, have given ourselves the task of rescuing this Bogotá folklore, so we have called a national contest to elect the ambassador hall corridor, where many departments come from”, highlighted Cesar León Silva, president of the Bogotá Real Corporation.

Vanessa Gutiérrez, a seventh-semester student of the Physical Education, Recreation and Sports Degree program at the South Colombian University, is also a teacher and dancer with the Sonia Gómez International Ballet, who won the awards for Best Fantasy Costume and Best Folk Show.

In dialogue with the Diario del Huila, the new National Viceroy of the corridor told us details of this event where the department of Huila was elevated.

It may interest you: More than 3,500 artists will be at the Bambuco Festival

How did you come to represent the department in this contest?

“Thanks to the fact that last year the department of Huila also had a representative in the National Reign of the Corridor, this year the invitation by the president of the Bogotá Real Corporation, Cesar Silva. It allowed me to be given that vote of confidence to represent my department and I think I knew how to take advantage of it in the best way, everything was done with a lot of love, I was able to participate thanks to the support of 100% opite companies that gave me what I needed to compete”

How was the preparation prior to the reign?

“The truth was hard, since in national reigns, as well as beauty, it is a factor, so is elegance, artistic gifts and intellectual capacity. They were 3 months of constant work looking for the essence that would allow me without losing my identity, excel in the contest and above all win the crown. But for God’s sake and in the opinion of the juries, she was elected viceroy, which is undoubtedly meritorious, being clear that the hall hall is not a dance of recognition in our region “

What comes for Vanessa after standing out in this reign?

“Many things are coming, thank God many opportunities are coming my way, my intention is to finish my degree, continue teaching something that I have been doing for more than two years and I am really passionate about it. But for the moment I have everything set in my career, because intellectual preparation is more than necessary in times where the call is not to study, not to prepare, which I consider wrong and added to this alternate it with something that I consider a hobby, my networks where I generate content of an artistic and cultural nature with which I have obtained some recognition”.

Would you participate in another beauty pageant?

“The truth is that I have not thought about it, but at this moment I would not know, although I will not deny that, like many women, you choose to represent this my beautiful department in the national kingdom of bambuco it would be a dream come true, but what must come It will simply come without forcing it, I will wait my turn patiently.”

What message would you like to leave to all the readers of Diario del Huila?

First of all, highlight the beautiful experience I had in Bogotá and the message would be an invitation to dream, it’s worth dreaming, thinking big, especially projecting yourself, although many times everything seems difficult with effort, discipline and drive that is ours, we opitas can achieve any goal.”

The ambassador of Huila highlighted among the 18 participants from different departments of the country

It is worth mentioning that the pasillo was one of the cultural dances that received an extraordinary reception in the mestizo milieu of the entire Andean zone, not only as a dance rhythm, but also as a vocal and instrumental expression. It was a question of finding a choreographic modality, and even a musical one, that would adjust with the characteristics of the nocturnal meetings of these people with elegance to have fun at the dances without losing distinction.

This dance is part of the folkloric traditions of our country, and it became popular since the 19th century. This dance and musical rhythm was fashionable at that time for Colombian composers; It was also requested by young people and is the most listened to in gatherings in Santa Fe, among others.