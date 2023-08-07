Title: Nation’s Private Enterprises Gather in Liaoning to Boost Comprehensive Revitalization

Subtitle: Liaoning opens doors for private entrepreneurs, aiming for mutual benefit and cooperation

Date: August 3, 20XX

Shenyang, Liaoning – The National Well-known Private Enterprise Helps Liaoning Comprehensive Revitalization New Breakthrough High-end Summit commenced on August 3, signaling a pivotal moment for Liaoning Province. The summit, sponsored by the provincial government and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, aims to harness the potential of private enterprises in revitalizing and developing the region.

Key political figures graced the event with their presence, including Hao Peng, Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, as well as Xu Lejiang, Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Group of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province, also delivered a keynote speech. The Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Bo, was present at the summit, while private entrepreneurs Nan Cunhui (Chint Group), Qi Xiangdong (Qi Anxin Technology Group), Chen Jianhua (Hengli Group), and Liu Jiren (Neusoft) shared their insights.

The summit, held at the right time, provides a solid platform for private enterprises to actively participate in Liaoning’s revitalization and development. It aims to create opportunities for entrepreneurship by facilitating communication and cooperation among private entrepreneurs, as stated by Hao Peng.

Liaoning, located in the core area of the Northeast Asian economic circle, boasts abundant natural resources and a rich historical and cultural heritage. With its beautiful landscapes and diverse cultural symbolism, Liaoning is an attractive destination for investment and development. This sentiment was acknowledged by nearly 900 nationally renowned private enterprises who gathered in Liaoning to discuss its potential for growth.

During the opening ceremony, a centralized project signing ceremony was held, with 24 projects signed on-site, amounting to a total investment of 63.4 billion yuan. Meanwhile, a total of 147 projects, with an estimated investment of 143.5 billion yuan, will be signed throughout the summit.

Hao Peng expressed confidence in Liaoning’s high-quality development, underpinned by its strong industrial foundation, diverse industries, and exceptional geographical advantages. Xu Lejiang emphasized the importance of strengthening confidence in development and urged private enterprises to collaborate with Liaoning to achieve comprehensive revitalization.

Li Lecheng acknowledged the crucial role of private enterprises in Liaoning’s revival, stating that their potential and future are bright. He invited entrepreneurs to invest in Liaoning, showcase their talents, and contribute to the revitalization of Northeast China.

The Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have pledged their unwavering support for private enterprises and entrepreneurs. They are committed to providing an improved policy, rule of law, and service environment, enabling entrepreneurs to invest, start businesses, and flourish comfortably. Liang Peng extended an invitation to entrepreneurs to join forces and create a better future for Liaoning.

As the summit progresses, Liaoning is set to strengthen its position as a prominent hub for private enterprise involvement in revitalizing and developing the region.

