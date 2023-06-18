Nations League: Italy-Netherlands 3-2. Mancini smiles: ‘We have many different solutions’ – Football

“We played a good game, especially in the first half, and then winning is always important”. These are the first words of Roberto Mancini, after the 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the final for the third place of the Nations League. “I draw good indications from this result – the blue coach added to RaiSport -. We have many interesting solutions. In the second half, for example, I inserted Chiesa and Zaniolo as wingers and the attack was more physical, while in the first we were lighter and technicians”. Mancini saw an Italy “tired in the second half, but capable of an enormous effort”, he praised Dimarco (“his goal action was beautiful”) and Frattesi, but above all for the newcomer Bongiorno. “He was very good: he plays in a completely different way, with a three-man defence, but he was always focused. It wasn’t easy.”

