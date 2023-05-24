Nationwide crackdown on “Last Generation”

The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office is taking action against the last generation together with the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators have on Wednesday at a nationwide Raid A total of 15 objects in seven federal states were searched, according to the authorities. Four of these searches took place in Berlin, three each in Bavaria and Hesse. In addition, accounts were confiscated and assets secured.

The specific allegations

The background to the action is an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, which is said to be directed against a total of seven suspects between the ages of 22 and 38. They are being investigated on charges of forming or supporting a criminal organization. According to the prosecution, the proceedings were initiated “due to numerous criminal complaints from the population that have been received since mid-2022”.

Specifically, the accused are charged with organizing a fundraising campaign to finance “further crimes” for the last generation, advertising this on their website and thereby collecting at least 1.4 million euros in donations. The money was also mainly used to commit other crimes, it said.

Two suspects are also suspected of having tried to sabotage the Trieste-Ingolstadt oil pipeline in April 2022.





