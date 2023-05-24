Nationwide crackdown on “Last Generation”

11
In a nationwide raid on Wednesday, investigators searched 15 properties in seven last-generation federal states. The backgrounds.
The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office is taking action against the last generation together with the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators have on Wednesday at a nationwide Raid A total of 15 objects in seven federal states were searched, according to the authorities. Four of these searches took place in Berlin, three each in Bavaria and Hesse. In addition, accounts were confiscated and assets secured.
See also New Bookshelf | "The Heart of the Red Chamber": Jia Baoyu's beating and the "recency effect"